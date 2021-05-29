26-year-old man shot to death while driving in North Lawndale

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death while driving in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was traveling eastbound in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue just before 2:15 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator opened fire, striking the man in the face and chest.

The man’s vehicle then came to a rest after striking a light pole at the intersection. The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is currently under investigation.