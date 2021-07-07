26-year-old man shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was in the 4800 block of West Harrison Street at approximately 5:35 p.m. when he sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen and knee.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses who dropped the victim off at the hospital were uncooperative with details of the shooting.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.