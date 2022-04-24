CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago Lawn late Saturday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest on the ground.

The man was treated by paramedics and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person of interest was taken into custody and no weapons have been recovered. The shooting remains under investigation by area detectives.