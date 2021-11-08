26-year-old man shot to death in Brighton Park

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death late Sunday night in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was preparing to enter his vehicle in the 2900 block of West 44th Street just before 10:15 p.m. when an unknown gunman in the passenger seat of a passing black Chrysler 300 opened fire, striking him in the head and leg.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives and no one is in custody.