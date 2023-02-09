CHICAGO — A man was shot in a vehicle and later died late Wednesday night on the Near South Side.

At around 10:50 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of South Wabash on the report of a shooting.

The man, 26, was sitting in a vehicle with a woman when shots were fired by an unknown male suspect.

The woman drove to Stroger after the 26-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to both of his shoulders. He died at the hospital.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.