26-year-old Cicero man charged with first-degree murder in February shooting death of 68-year-old man

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old Cicero man was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 68-year-old man in Bridgeport in February.

Gerardo Campos, 26, of the 5000 block of West 30th Place was arrested just after 5:00 p.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree murder after being identified as the perpetrator in the murder of a 68-year-old man on February 16, 2021.

The 68-year-old man was driving in the 800 block of West 31st Street on February 16 when he was shot and killed by Campos.

Police said Campos was placed into custody without incident, and no further information is currently available.