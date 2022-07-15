CHICAGO — A $25,000 reward has been offered following the attempted armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier last month on the Far South Side.

The incident happened at around 5:10 p.m. on June 4 in the 1300 block of West 109th Street.

The suspect, a Black man, around 5’9-5’10” and 160 to 170 lbs., fled on foot. He is believed to be 20 to 50 years of age and was wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt with gray denim pants.

USPS is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.