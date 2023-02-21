CHICAGO — A 25-year-old woman was shot Monday night in Albany Park while sitting in a vehicle.

At around 10:40 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of West Montrose on the report of a shooting.

Police said the 25-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle while a suspect in another vehicle fired shots.

The woman was transported to Masonic in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back and a graze wound to the head.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.