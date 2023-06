CHICAGO — A 25-year-old woman was shot Monday morning while walking in South Shore.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police said the woman was walking in the 2800 block of East 75th Street, near Rainbow Beach, when she sustained a gunshot wound to the back.

The woman was able to self-transport to Jackson Park Hospital and then was later transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody.