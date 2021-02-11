25-year-old man shot in Portage Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The man was walking on the 3600 block of North Linder Avenue just after 12 a.m. when someone in a black Nissan sedan fired shots. He was struck in the back.

The man walked into Community First and was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

The man had a gunshot wound in the back.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.