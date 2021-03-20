25-year-old man killed in Forest Park shooting

FOREST PARK, Ill. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Forest Park, according to police.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Harlem Avenue where they discovered a vehicle parked outside the CTA Green Line terminal near Harlem Avenue and Circle Avenue when a man was discovered with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation and police said there is no reason to believe there is an imminent threat to the community.