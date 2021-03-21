25-year-old man killed in Forest Park shooting ID’d by police

FOREST PARK, Ill. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Forest Park, according to police.

On Sunday, police identified the man as Israel Mendez of Maywood.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the first block of Harlem Avenue. Authorities discovered a vehicle parked outside the CTA Green Line terminal near Harlem Avenue and Circle Avenue. Officers found Mendez suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.