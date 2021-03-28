25-year-old man injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood early Sunday, according to police.

Police said the man was outside in the 6900 block of South East End Avenue just before 1:35 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator began firing shots in his direction.

The victim then fled while the suspect chased him, firing several more rounds towards the victim.

The 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was listed in stable condition before transport to University of Chicago Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.