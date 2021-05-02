25-year-old man critically injured in North Side shooting

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in an apartment building Sunday morning in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2100 block of North Hamlin Avenue at approximately 4:08 a.m. and found the victim lying in the hallway steps of an apartment building.

The victim and a witness told police that an unknown man entered the complex, shot the victim and fled the scene.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen and was listed in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.