25-year-old man charged with felony in Glen Ellyn road rage shooting

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. A 25-year-old man has been charged with a felony in connection to a road rage shooting in Glen Ellyn early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a road rage incident near Roosevelt Road and I-355 at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Friday. A caller said the driver of a black pick-up truck fired several shots into their vehicle.

The truck was later located in a parking lot near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Lambert Road, where the lone occupant, 25-year-old Carlos Pagan, was taken into custody without further incident.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle and nobody was injured.

Pagan was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony. He appeared in court on Saturday where Pagan’s bond was set at $1 million.

Pagan is due in court again on June 28, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News