25-year-old man charged with felony in Glen Ellyn road rage shooting

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — A 25-year-old man has been charged with a felony in connection to a road rage shooting in Glen Ellyn early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a road rage incident near Roosevelt Road and I-355 at approximately 5:20 a.m. on Friday. A caller said the driver of a black pick-up truck fired several shots into their vehicle.

The truck was later located in a parking lot near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Lambert Road, where the lone occupant, 25-year-old Carlos Pagan, was taken into custody without further incident.

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle and nobody was injured.

Pagan was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony. He appeared in court on Saturday where Pagan’s bond was set at $1 million.

Pagan is due in court again on June 28, 2021.