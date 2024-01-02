CHICAGO — A man is out of the hospital after a shooting in the city’s West Town neighborhood on the morning of New Year’s Day.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 25-year-old man was standing in the 1600 block of West Ohio Street around 9:45 a.m. Monday when he noticed five unknown men standing down the street outside of a white vehicle.

The 25-year-old got into his vehicle and attempted to drive away when he heard multiple gunshots and felt pain. According to police, he saw the five men enter the white vehicle and flee southbound on North Marshfield Avenue.

The victim’s roommate told WGN News he took him to the hospital after the shooting and the whole ordeal was a close call. According to the roommate, a bullet went through the hat the 25-year-old was wearing, but he wasn’t hit and is doing okay.

Police said the victim declined treatment at the scene before going to Stroger Hospital for a graze wound, where he was listed as being in fair condition.

The victim’s roommate said the 25-year-old has since been released from the hospital.

The crime came the same day CPD announced murders and shootings went down from 2022 to 2023. According to CPD crime statistics, murders dropped from 709 to 617 in 2023 — a 13% decrease year-over-year — while shootings fell by 17% from 2022 to 2023.

While murders and shootings fell, robberies and vehicle thefts actually increased. CPD crime statistics said robberies were up 23% in 2023, while vehicle thefts increased by 35%.

“This violence is random and nonsensical, and we can’t rely on luck or shooters missing,” said West Town resident and former 1st Ward Alderman candidate Sam Royko on X. “We need reform to fix our city – and our current leaders are not doing enough. “

Police have no one in custody as Area Three detectives continue to investigate.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead police toward making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online with CPD at cpdtip.com.