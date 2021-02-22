25-year-old Chicago man is latest arrest in string of city carjackings

CHICAGO – A 25-year-old Chicago man is accused of carjacking a man in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to police.

Justin Cortes, of the 600 block of N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago, is charged with vehicular hijacking. Police allege he also held a 20-year-old at gunpoint before stealing his vehicle on Feb. 19.

As the victim was running away, the offender shot at the victim, police added. The victim was

not injured, however.

Cortes, who the department says had an additional name on file as Joseph Roman, was taken into custody a day later on Feb. 20.