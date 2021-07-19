24-year-old woman injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old woman is injured following a shooting in the West Town community area Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the woman was found with gunshot wounds to the shoulder, leg and hip in the 2900 block of West Augusta Boulevard at approximately 6:05 a.m. before being taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown as the incident remains under investigation. No one is in custody.

