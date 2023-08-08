CHICAGO — A 24-year-old woman was critically injured following a shooting in Bronzeville Monday night.
Just before 8:50 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of South Drexel. At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Police believe the woman was involved in a verbal alteration with a man who shot her and then fled in a black sedan.
No one is in custody.