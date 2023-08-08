Emergency room entrance at night with ambulance

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old woman was critically injured following a shooting in Bronzeville Monday night.

Just before 8:50 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of South Drexel. At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police believe the woman was involved in a verbal alteration with a man who shot her and then fled in a black sedan.

No one is in custody.