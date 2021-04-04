24-year-old woman charged after biting and injuring Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy

WAUKEGAN, Ill. —A 24-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer after an incident Friday in which she bit and injured a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to police.

Police said officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute at approximately 9 p.m. Friday in the 24800 block of West Oak Avenue in unincorporated Lake Villa.

Kayla C. Wood, 24, was involved in the dispute and taken into custody for domestic battery and resisting arrest.

At the time, the domestic battery charge was declined by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office and Wood was transported to an area hospital due to concerning statements she made, according to police.

Police said a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the hospital shortly after Wood to provide her with citations for resisting arrest. When the sheriff’s deputy entered Wood’s hospital room, she charged the deputy and slapped him across the face while being held back.

As the deputy began to handcuff Wood, she bit the deputy on the arm, breaking skin before being successfully placed into handcuffs.

The sheriff’s deputy was treated at a local hospital and was released shortly thereafter.