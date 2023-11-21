CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man has died after being shot nine times after he exited a car in the Lower West Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, 24-year-old Miguel Villegas was shot after he exited a car on the 2300 block of West 18th Place in the city’s Lower West Side neighborhood just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

As Villegas exited a car, a black SUV approached and someone from inside the car reportedly fired shots at him. He sustained nine gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.