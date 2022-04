CHICAGO — Police are looking for four suspects involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Albany Park.

Around 12:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Lawrence and Whipple for a shooting.

According to police, the shooters, reportedly driving a black four-door sedan, pulled up alongside a man sitting in his parked car. Offenders inside the vehicle then opened fire.

The shooting victim was struck in the right arm and taken to Swedish Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.