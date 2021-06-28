24-year-old man killed in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 11700 block of South Laflin Avenue at approximately 1:05 a.m. and discovered the victim unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his car at a stop sign.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso area and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation. There is currently no description of the perpetrator available.