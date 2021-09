CHICAGO — A man who was shot and killed in Woodlawn has been identified.

Deandre Neely, 24, was identified as the man shot on the 6600 block of South Kenwood Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the man was near the back of a residence when an unknown offender approached him and opened fire. Neely was struck in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced.

No one has been taken into custody and area detectives are investigating.