24-year-old man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after opening fire on two Chicago police officers on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, police announced.

Kailo Harris-Caldwell of the 400 block of East 89th Place was arrested shortly after the incident Friday morning in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road.

Harris-Caldwell allegedly shot two Chicago police officers after dropping a weapon while in line at the Maxwell Street Polish restaurant in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard.

One officer was grazed to the head and another officer was struck to the leg. Both officers sustained non life-threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital.

Harris-Caldwell was also charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.