23-year-old woman struck by stray bullet inside Zion home, in critical condition

ZION, Ill. — A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a stray bullet inside her home in Zion, according to police.

Police said officers responded to call of shots fired at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue and learned that a woman inside a nearby home was struck by a bullet. The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police do not believe she was the intended target and are working with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Zion police at 847-872-8000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or here.