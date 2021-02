CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man was shot on the city’s South Side, according to police.

Police said the man was driving on the 9500 block of South Stony Island around 9:45 p.m. Monday when someone in another car pulled up alongside and fired shots. The man was truck in the face and shoulder.

The 23-year-old drove himself to Jackson Park Hospital where he was in fair condition.

No one has been taken into custody.