CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was inside a building in the 3200 block of West Maypole Avenue at approximately 6:10 a.m. when an unknown man approached and fired shots into the building before fleeing the scene.

The man was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.