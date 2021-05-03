23-year-old man injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was standing outside in the 4600 block of West Adams Street at approximately 10:35 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who revealed a handgun and opened fire.

The victim then fled before noticing he was shot in the buttocks. The perpetrator fled the scene and there is no one in custody.

The man was initially listed in good condition before transport to Stroger Hospital. The incident is under investigation.