23-year-old man injured in Southwest Side shooting

Chicago Crime

CHICAGO A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was traveling eastbound in the 3000 block of West 71st Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up behind him.

An unknown perpetrator revealed a firearm and opened fire towards the victim, striking him in the lower back.

The man was transported to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.

