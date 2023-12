CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man died early Monday morning following a shooting in Little Village.

Just after 3:30 a.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Drake when CPD said he sustained two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one to the left leg.

Officers found him unresponsive and the 23-year-old was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, where he later died.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.