CHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman was shot to death in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the woman was outside in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street just after 10:25 a.m. when another woman began to fire shots in her direction.

The 22-year-old woman was struck to the face and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.