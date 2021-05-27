22-year-old man shot to death while entering rideshare vehicle on South Side

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was shot to death while entering a rideshare vehicle in the city’s South Shore neighborhood Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the man had just entered the backseat of a rideshare vehicle in the 2000 block of East 75th Street at approximately 1:47 a.m. when a grey Volkswagen sedan pulled alongside and a perpetrator inside opened fire, striking the man in the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver drove to a gas station in the 2300 block of East 75th Street and flagged down CPD officers who were responding to the ShotSpotter alert.

The suspects crashed their car into an unoccupied parked car in the 7500 block of South Clyde Avenue and fled on foot. They have not been located and are not in custody.

The suspects are described as two Black men, with there currently being no further description.

The shooting is under investigation.