22-year-old man shot to death in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was standing in the street in the 1400 block of West 60th Street at approximately 10:47 a.m. when a gunman inside a red Dodge Charger fired shots, striking the man multiple times.

The 22-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no information on the gunman and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.