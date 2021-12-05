22-year-old man shot and killed in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A 22-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday morning in North Chicago, according to police.

Police said officers arrived at the 2000 block of Kristan Avenue at approximately 3:10 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

A 22-year-old man of Kenosha, Wisconsin was located at the scene and was pronounced dead.

There is no further information available and an investigation is underway. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.

