CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood while traveling in a vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was in a vehicle traveling in the 0-100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue at approximately 4:45 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.