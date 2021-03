CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood late Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the man was standing outside in the 5900 block of South Carpenter Street at approximately 10:00 p.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was listed in good condition before transport to University of Chicago Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.