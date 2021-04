CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was walking in the 6500 block of South Maryland Avenue at approximately 3:20 a.m. when two unknown men on foot opened fire, striking him in the arm.

The man self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The perpetrators are not in custody and the incident is under investigation.