CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Riverdale neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 13000 block of South Greenwood Avenue at approximately 4:23 p.m. when an unknown man revealed a gun and opened fire.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and was transported to Roseland Hospital in stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.