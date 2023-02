CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was found shot and killed early Sunday morning in Douglas Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The man, who hasn’t been identified yet, was found in the street between two cars around 2:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 18th Street, according to police.

Officers found the man with gunshot wounds to his head and chest, police said.

Area Four detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No one has been arrested yet.