22-year-old man critically injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was inside a residence near a hallway in the 6100 block of South Eberhart Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. when he was approached by at least one unknown perpetrator who opened fire.

The man sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and finger as well as a graze wound to the head. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.