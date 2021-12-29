22-year-old gas station employee shot during armed robbery on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was wounded after being shot during an armed robbery in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was working inside a gas station in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue at approximately 5:28 a.m. when two unknown men entered and demanded money from the register.

A struggle followed, at which time the gas station employee sustained a gunshot wound to the lower thigh. The two perpetrators took an unknown amount of money from the register and fled the scene running northbound.

The gas station employee was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious but stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.