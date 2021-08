CHICAGO — A 21-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in West Garfield Park early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the woman was walking outside in the 4200 block of West Van Buren at approximately 4:20 a.m. when she heard several shots and felt pain.

The woman was struck once to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.