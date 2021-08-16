21-year-old woman critically injured after being shot inside home by stray bullet in Hermosa

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot by a stray bullet while inside an apartment in the city’s Hermosa community area, according to police.

Police said the woman was sitting in a bedroom of a 2nd floor apartment at approximately 9:56 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when a shot came through a wall, striking her in the neck.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.