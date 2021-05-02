21-year-old man shot to death while in car on South Side

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night while traveling in a car in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was traveling in the front passenger seat of a car in the 800 block of East 87th Place just after 11:15 p.m. when several shots were fired in his direction.

The man sustained three gunshot wounds to the head and two gunshot wounds to the arm before transport to Jackson Park Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the shooting remains under investigation. The victim was unable to provide a description of the perpetrator.