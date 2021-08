CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood late Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was in a parking lot in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard just after 11:45 a.m. when he was struck multiple times to the body and head.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.