CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot during a home invasion in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was in a home in the 3700 block of West 13th Street when two unknown men entered the apartment by force.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the calf and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.