21-year-old man injured in West Side shooting

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was walking outside in the 2700 block of South Karlov Avenue at approximately 2:00 a.m. when he was approached by a dark-colored vehicle.

A man inside the car told the 21-year-old man to drop a gang sign. When the victim refused, the suspect fired several shots toward him before fleeing the scene.

The 21-year-old man sustained two gunshot wounds to the stomach and was listed in stable condition prior to transport to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.