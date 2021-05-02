21-year-old man injured in Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was walking home in the 3500 block of North Kilbourn Avenue just before 11:35 p.m. when an unknown black SUV approached him and an occupant inside opened fire.

The man sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in good condition prior to transport to Community First Hospital for treatment.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.