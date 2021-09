Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the city’s Uptown neighborhood Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was inside a vehicle in the 900 block of West Montrose Avenue just after 11:25 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator inside an SUV approached and opened fire.

The man was struck once to the back and taken to Weiss Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.